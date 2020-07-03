But the café will be open from Thursday, July 9 from 10am to 6pm and then from Thursdays to Sundays, with social distancing and Covid-19 precautions in place.

The Landmark and the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple are both operated by Selladoor Venues and were both forced to close their doors in March when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Theatres are still waiting for guidance from the government on when they can safely and effectively reopen again.

Stuart Shanks, director of venues said: “It is heart-breaking to be forced to keep these wonderful venues closed, and we all are calling upon central government to display an understanding of our industry and provide meaningful information regarding how venues across the country can reopen.

“In the meantime, we are all very excited to open up the Quarterdeck, welcome our customers back into The Landmark and once more breathe life into this beloved space. It’s a focal point for the town and we hope we will have the support of the people to make this a success.”

There will be social distancing measures in place and The Landmark asks that all visitors observe the signage and staff requests.

• Hand sanitiser will be available at the entrance.

• All tables will be positioned apart and only one household/bubble should sit together, maximum of six people.

• All drinks will be served in take-away cups. Only food will use crockery/glassware.

• Menus will be single-use and should be disposed of after use.