The £170,000 train went into service in 2013, but did not run in 2019 as an operator could not be found.

But on Monday, January 6, North Devon Council's strategy and resources committee, agreed to lease the purple and white land train to Ilfracombe Town Council.

The lease covers the next two years and allows the town council to run the service as they see fit, although there will be a clause added to prevent the Dotto being left unused in its container for any length of time.

This was one of seven options that were presented to the committee when they met last week to determine its future.

Last summer, the town council used the train briefly at the end of the season to provide a free service for visitors just to get it out and about.

A report to the meeting said there had been little or no interest from commercial operators, saying: "A brief conversation with industry experts suggests that Dotto services work in larger towns and cities where there are larger visitor numbers to make it viable, but in towns such as Ilfracombe, it would always be a 'hobby' business."