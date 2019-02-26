The world of Danni and Jay Foley was thrown into upheaval just six weeks ago when five-year-old daughter Lottie received the sudden diagnosis after complaining of back pain. At first thought to be an infection, an ultrasound revealed the tumour and today (Wednesday, February 27) she is scheduled to have her kidney removed at Bristol Childrens Hospital. Determined to show support for their little sister, her big brother Hayden, aged 17, and sister Alex, 13, have already set about fundraising for charity and to raise awareness. Kayden plans to complete 10,000 steps a day throughout March on behalf of Cancer Research UK while Alex had her head shaved on Friday, February 22 to raise money for CLIC House. CLIC House has already given help and support to the Foleys by providing them with a place to stay when Lottie was in hospital. And the community has rallied around too a Valentines Ball held by the new ladies Tangle group in Ilfracombe has donated some of the proceeds towards a holiday for Lottie when she is feeling better. Danni said Lottie was only diagnosed on January 16, after she had complained of pain and was taken to the out-of-hours doctors. Initially it was thought she had an infection, but after a scan following a second visit they discovered the tumour. She has been having chemotherapy and Danni said it was particularly hard on her as she could not see her friends. She said: She cant go to school and we cant really go to crowded places in case she picks something up, and we have had to quarantine the other children away from her. The two eldest wanted to do something so they felt a bit more involved - obviously they couldnt go to hospital appointments, so I was really proud of them that they wanted to help. Following her operation Lottie will need more chemo, but Danni said the family were hopeful after being told the cancer was 90 per cent curable.To support Kaydens 10,000 steps bid, go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kayden-walks-all-over-cancer-1 .If you would like to donate to Alexs appeal you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/alex-shaving-head-for-cancer .