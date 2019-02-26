Lottie Foley, who has a kidney tumour, with her big sister Alex, who had her head shaved to raise money for CLIC House. Lottie Foley, who has a kidney tumour, with her big sister Alex, who had her head shaved to raise money for CLIC House.

The world of Danni and Jay Foley was thrown into upheaval just six weeks ago when five-year-old daughter Lottie received the sudden diagnosis after complaining of back pain.

At first thought to be an infection, an ultrasound revealed the tumour and today (Wednesday, February 27) she is scheduled to have her kidney removed at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Determined to show support for their little sister, her big brother Hayden, aged 17, and sister Alex, 13, have already set about fundraising for charity and to raise awareness.

Kayden plans to complete 10,000 steps a day throughout March on behalf of Cancer Research UK while Alex had her head shaved on Friday, February 22 to raise money for CLIC House.

Lottie Foley from Ilfracombe is battling a kdiney tumour. Lottie Foley from Ilfracombe is battling a kdiney tumour.

CLIC House has already given help and support to the Foleys by providing them with a place to stay when Lottie was in hospital.

And the community has rallied around too – a Valentine’s Ball held by the new ladies Tangle group in Ilfracombe has donated some of the proceeds towards a holiday for Lottie when she is feeling better.

Danni said Lottie was only diagnosed on January 16, after she had complained of pain and was taken to the out-of-hours doctors.

Initially it was thought she had an infection, but after a scan following a second visit they discovered the tumour.

Alex Foley undergoes a head shave on behalf of CLIC House, carried out by uncle Ronnie Osborne Dale, while little sister Lottie looks on. Alex Foley undergoes a head shave on behalf of CLIC House, carried out by uncle Ronnie Osborne Dale, while little sister Lottie looks on.

She has been having chemotherapy and Danni said it was particularly hard on her as she could not see her friends.

She said: “She can’t go to school and we can’t really go to crowded places in case she picks something up, and we have had to quarantine the other children away from her.

“The two eldest wanted to do something so they felt a bit more involved - obviously they couldn’t go to hospital appointments, so I was really proud of them that they wanted to help.”

Following her operation Lottie will need more chemo, but Danni said the family were hopeful after being told the cancer was 90 per cent curable.

To support Kayden’s 10,000 steps bid, go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kayden-walks-all-over-cancer-1 .

If you would like to donate to Alex’s appeal you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/alex-shaving-head-for-cancer .