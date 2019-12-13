A two-day visit by three inspectors - including a senior official - has concluded the school's overall effectiveness is good.

It follows a 2017 inspection when the school was judged to require improvement.

The school hit the headlines in February when a public meeting called for it to split from its federation with Goodleigh and in the wake of the suspension of three Ilfracombe governors calling for it to defederate.

But the inspectors' report followed a two day visit to the school in early November and said it provides a good quality of education with good leadership and management.

It said the early years provision and the personal development and behaviour and attitudes of the children are also good.

The report added: "Pupils relish learning. They are eager to read and write well (and) strive to do well.

"The majority of parents are positive about the school. They value the high-quality education, including the strong pastoral support.

"Parents overwhelmingly praised the quality of teaching and the care the staff show to pupils."

Lead inspector Susan Aykin concluded: "One parent echoed the views of many when she stated that the school has 'great teachers'.

"Leaders have designed an effective curriculum for pupils. Teachers and teaching assistants ensure pupils learn to read fluently and with understanding (and) ensure pupils develop their vocabulary and grammar so they can read and write with increasing complexity.

"The school is highly inclusive of pupils with special educational needs (who) thrive through strong support in the classroom.

"Disadvantaged pupils achieve well in every subject."

The inspectors said the majority of staff enjoyed working at the school and 'feel valued and supported by leaders and the effective and supportive governors'.

They say to improve still further, the school should ensure the recording of every safeguarding concern is consistent, support a minority of staff in managing their workload and managing the few pupils who struggle with the rules.

Headteacher Claire Grant said: "I'm delighted with this recognition from Ofsted and I want to thank our staff, parents, governors and the wider community as well as our wonderful children.

"This official report certainly confirms that we are providing our children with a high quality education for all. But no-one is complacent and we will all strive to do even better in the future."

Chairman of governors Nadine Sampson added: "I want to echo everything that Claire has said but I want to pay tribute to her incredibly hard work and leadership in delivering this much-deserved result."