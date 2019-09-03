The Osborne Hotel has been placed on the market with real estate advisor Colliers International, with offers invited in the region of £1.2million. The hotel has been operated by the same family since 1970, and has even featured on Channel 5 television show, Hotel Inspector, where it was used as an example of a well-managed hotel. The 53-room hotel in Wilder Road was originally built as four villas. The Grade II-listed Northfield House and an accompanying garage were acquired to the rear of the building to provide access to Northfield Road. Ed Jefferson from Colliers International's hotels team said: "Ilfracombe has a long association with tourism and now draws new generations of visitors keen to sample the popular surfing beaches at nearby Woolacombe, Croyde and Saunton Sands. "Damien Hirst's 20-metre tall statue Verity stands on the end of the pier, signifying the town's continuing appeal." The hotel features a main bar sitting 60, a lounge for 25 and a main restaurant with 120 covers. It also boasts one of the largest ballrooms in the area licensed for 200 people. There is also a large two-bedroom private flat in Northfield Road for the owners as well as a four-bedroom flat above the garage which has previously been used as staff accommodation. Ed Jefferson said the site extended to 0.4 acres - with the area around Northfield House and the garage offering potential for development to flats or holiday apartments subject to the usual planning permissions.