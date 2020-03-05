PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern:

I Varun Sharma do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Ilfracombe Holiday Park, Marlborough Road, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 8PF.

The application is: 1. To enable the supply of alcohol on the premises Monday to Sunday from 08:00 hours to 00:00 hours. 2. To enable regulated entertainment Monday to Sunday from 08:00 hours to 00:00 hours. 3. To enable late night refreshment Monday to Sunday from 23:00 hours to 00:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed: Applicant/on behalf of the applicant

Dated: 26 February 2020