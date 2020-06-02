On Tuesday, May 26 police seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash in the Hillsborough Road area of Ilfracombe.

At Bodmin Magistrates Court, Michael Carey, aged 22, of Queens Avenue in Ilfracombe, appeared charged with possessing a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply.

Emma Ferguson, aged 32, of Oxford Grove in Ilfracombe, was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

Jordan Lowe, aged 33, of Greenacre, Birmingham, was charged with supplying a Class A drug, cocaine, and possessing criminal property.

All three have been remanded in custody and are set to appear again at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, June 25.