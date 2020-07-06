Officers have launched an appeal for help to identify the driver of a blue Mercedes convertible that collided with several cars on Wednesday, May 20 at around 2.30pm.

The car did not stop and was reported to have left the scene, travelling in the direction of Portland Road and Linton Road.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to come forward.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information relating to the owner of this vehicle, or details about the blue Mercedes, is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 443 of May 20, 2020.”