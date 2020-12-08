Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named

Published: 3:56 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 9:35 AM December 15, 2020

Susan Rawle was found in the water near the Old Quay Head at Ilfracombe harbour on Sunday, December 6 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Tony Gussin - Credit: Archant

The woman whose body was found at Ilfracombe harbour on Sunday, December 6 has been named.

Police confirmed via her family that she was Susan Rawle, aged 73, from Ilfracombe.

She was found in the water at the harbour after police were alerted by the coastguard at around 9.20am.

Her identity was initially unknown and police released pictures of her coat, boots and a keyring in the hope that someone would recognise them.

Officers have thanked the community for their support and the members of the public who came forward to assist with identifying her.

Susan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the water near the Old Quay Head.

Police have said her death is not being treated as suspicious.