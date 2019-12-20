North Devon Council is consulting on a new public spaces protection order (PSPO), following on from the previous year-long order put in place in April 2019.

The council said it was introduced to control competitive ticket touting among licensed boat trip providers at the harbour during the busy summer months, and to give trip providers a more balanced opportunity to secure customers.

The proposed PSPO will restrict the soliciting of services at Ilfracombe Harbour by word of mouth, handing out leaflets or other means, unless under the express terms of a licence or written permission of the harbourmaster.

The previous order proved controversial and unpopular with some boat operators.

Chairman of Ilfracombe Harbour Board, Councillor Geoff Fowler said: "There is a fantastic choice of boat trips available at the harbour, from fishing trips to dolphin cruises.

"The PSPO will ensure there is a level playing field for all operators and that visitors can make their own choices about which excursions to choose. Our harbourmaster has discussed the proposed PSPO with the Ilfracombe Harbour Board and Harbour Forum. Anyone affected by the plans can talk to our harbourmaster or go online for more information."

You can read the proposed PSPO in full at www.northdevon.gov.uk/consultations, email comments to harbourmaster@northdevon.gov.uk or write to Ilfracombe Harbour PSPO Consultation, North Devon Council, PO Box 379, Barnstaple, EX32 2GR. The consultation runs until February 10, 2020.