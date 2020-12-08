Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal

Published: 12:38 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 9:35 AM December 15, 2020

A woman whose body was found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour on Sunday morning (December 6) has been identified.

Her identity was unknown at the time and police released images of her clothing in their efforts to identify her and notify her next-of-kin.

Officers would like to thank the community for their support and the members of the public who came forward to assist with identifying her.

No name has yet been released but she has been described by police as a local woman in her early 70s and her next of kin have been told.

Police were called by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am on Sunday. Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the water.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.