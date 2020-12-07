Appeal to identify the body of a woman found in Ilfracombe harbour
- Credit: Archant
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify an unknown woman whose body was found in the water in Ilfracombe harbour on Sunday morning (December 6).
Police were called by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am. Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
She is described as a white woman in her late 40s or early 50s, around five feet seven inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.
CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone onto the jetty at around 8.10am, before taking off her coat and walking down the harbour steps, where she was later found in the water.
She was wearing a navy knitted jumper, a fleecy red scarf, gloves, black jeans and high top black boots.
You may also want to watch:
Her outer coat, pictured, which was left at the top of the steps, was three-quarter length, black and padded. She was wearing glasses and a yellow metal necklace. She had a set of keys on a bright blue keyring.
Anyone who has any information about this lady is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting enquiry number, EN/019224/20.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
- 2 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
- 3 North Devon’s great big simultaneous Christmas light switch on
- 4 Coronavirus death confirmed at North Devon District Hospital
- 5 When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?
- 6 When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?
- 7 Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020
- 8 Plans for development in heart of Torrington approved by councillors
- 9 Body of woman found at Ilfracombe harbour is identified after appeal
- 10 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named