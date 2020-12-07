Appeal to identify the body of a woman found in Ilfracombe harbour

Published: 12:03 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 9:36 AM December 15, 2020

The jacket taken off by an unknown woman before she walked down steps into Ilfracombe harbour. Her body was found a short time later. Can you help to identify her? - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify an unknown woman whose body was found in the water in Ilfracombe harbour on Sunday morning (December 6).

Police were called by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am. Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is described as a white woman in her late 40s or early 50s, around five feet seven inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone onto the jetty at around 8.10am, before taking off her coat and walking down the harbour steps, where she was later found in the water.

She was wearing a navy knitted jumper, a fleecy red scarf, gloves, black jeans and high top black boots.

Her outer coat, pictured, which was left at the top of the steps, was three-quarter length, black and padded. She was wearing glasses and a yellow metal necklace. She had a set of keys on a bright blue keyring.

Anyone who has any information about this lady is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting enquiry number, EN/019224/20.