The unknown woman in her 40s or 50s who was found dead in Ilfracombe harbour was wearing high black boots. Do you recognise them? The unknown woman in her 40s or 50s who was found dead in Ilfracombe harbour was wearing high black boots. Do you recognise them?

Police were called by the coastguard about the discovery at around 9.20am. Sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is described as a white woman in her late 40s or early 50s, around five feet seven inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking alone onto the jetty at around 8.10am, before taking off her coat and walking down the harbour steps, where she was later found in the water.

She was wearing a navy knitted jumper, a fleecy red scarf, gloves, black jeans and high top black boots.

Police found this blue key ring on the woman whose body was found at Ilfracombe harbour. Do you recognise it? Police found this blue key ring on the woman whose body was found at Ilfracombe harbour. Do you recognise it?

Her outer coat, pictured, which was left at the top of the steps, was three-quarter length, black and padded. She was wearing glasses and a yellow metal necklace. She had a set of keys on a bright blue keyring.

Anyone who has any information about this lady is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting enquiry number, EN/019224/20.