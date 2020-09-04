The adult dancers are all members of Dancing Feet Academy in Braunton and have all been learning the routine through online lessons during lockdown.

Apart from a couple of low key outdoor sessions, the first performance for the 20 strong group together was live in Ilfracombe, as they took to the pier, the Quay and the harbour beach.

The video was filmed and edited by Gemma Pons Alsina of www.gemmapons.com and the mastermind behind the routine was professional dancer Sarah King of Dancing Feet.

She said: “Amongst the dancers are mothers, temporary home schoolers, doctors, full time students, creatives and teachers. Everyone had their own pandemic related worries - dance was a welcome escape.

A ballet spectacular from Dancing Feet Academy members at Ilfracombe harbour made passersby pause to watch the display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina A ballet spectacular from Dancing Feet Academy members at Ilfracombe harbour made passersby pause to watch the display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina

“Creating and learning the material, with the view of future filming, was a focus for all of us and I’m beyond pleased with the end result!

“Gemma Pons Alsina has captured our movement so wonderfully and provided us with a beautiful keepsake.

“The reaction to the video since we posted it has been extraordinary. We’ve had over 11,000 views and hundreds of lovely comments. It’s amazing.”

The Dancing Feet Academy ladies filmed a series of ballet sequences at locations around Ilfracombe harbour for tehir 'flash mob' display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina The Dancing Feet Academy ladies filmed a series of ballet sequences at locations around Ilfracombe harbour for tehir 'flash mob' display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina

A ballet spectacular from Dancing Feet Academy members at Ilfracombe harbour made passersby pause to watch the display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina A ballet spectacular from Dancing Feet Academy members at Ilfracombe harbour made passersby pause to watch the display. Picture: Gemma Pons Alsina