Michael Carey and Emma Ferguson were allegedly caught with half a kilogram of cocaine and around £30,000 cash when their homes were raided in May.

They appeared at court by video link from prison alongside alleged courier Jordan Lowe, who was arrested after driving to North Devon from Birmingham.

Carey, aged 22, of Queens Avenue, Ilfracombe, Ferguson, aged 32, of Oxford Grove, Ilfracombe, and Lowe, aged 33, of Greenacre, Birmingham, were not arraigned during a short remote hearing.

Judge David Evans adjourned the case for two weeks to allow further discussions between lawyers and the defendants and for the police to serve further evidence.

He set a provisional trial date of November 23 this year. Carey and Lowe were remanded in custody at Exeter Prison and Ferguson was remanded at Eastwood Park prison.