Michael Carey ran a large scale supply operation from his girlfriend’s home in Ilfracombe where she had installed a reinforced front door to stop the police getting in.

He had two high powered 30,000 volt tasers to protect his drugs and was found with more than £25,000 cash during two different police raids.

He was caught moments after picking up a half kilo delivery from a Birmingham based crime group and told police ‘You’ve only got me with a small amount, what about the other 100 kilos?’.

He also told them: “I’m a drug dealer and you’re not but we are all equals.”

Michael Carey was jailed for four years and four months.

Police intercepted courier Jordan Lowe after he had delivered the cocaine and found he was carrying almost £20,000 back to the Midlands.

Car hire forms showed he had made eight similar trips in the eight weeks before his arrest in May, all in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Carey, aged 22, of Queens Avenue, Ilfracombe, admitted two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, two of possessing criminal property, and two of possessing prohibited weapons.

His partner Emma Ferguson, aged 33, of Oxford Grove, Ilfracombe, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Emma Ferguson was jailed for one year and eight months.

Lowe, aged 33, of Greenacre, Birmingham, admitted being concerned in supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Carey was jailed for four years and four months; Ferguson for a year and eight months, and Lowe for two years and four months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He told them: “You know the problems these drugs caused in the community and you were contributing to that misery and the associated criminality.”

Paul Grumbar said police conducted simultaneous raids on Carey and Ferguson’s homes on November 7, and found cocaine, scales, bags, the tasers and almost £18,000 cash at Queens Avenue.

Jordan Lowe was jailed for two years and four months.

The bundles of banknotes were wrapped in hairbands which had Ferguson’s DNA on them.

They found the door at Oxford Grove had been strengthened to slow entry and by the time they got inside they found Ferguson coming out of the bathroom and evidence that two large pots of white powder had been flushed down the toilet.

The total amount of cash found at both locations was £21,150 and messages on Ferguson’s iPhone showed she had been dealing. One asked for 30 white, to which she replied she only had 20.

They were both released under investigation but were seen together in Hillsborough Road, Ilfracombe, on May 26 this year.

Carey was seen picking up a bag from a Renault which was driven by Lowe and stopped by police with 493 grams of high purity cocaine with a street value of £44,460.

He also had £5,245 cash which was wrapped in black tape identical to that used on other bundles of notes totalling £19,860 found when the car was stopped by police in Braunton.

Carey was aggressive when stopped by police and boasted that he had got away with much more than he was caught with, bragging that his confession was not admissible because he hadn’t signed the officer’s pocket book.

William Parkhill, for Carey, said he had a tragic childhood in which he had witnessed his mother die of a heroin overdose.

He said Carey’s comments to the police showed he was immensely immature and not a sophisticated criminal.

Richard Crabb, for Ferguson, said she played a lesser role and was motivated by the need to feed her own heroin habit. She is planning to get clean in prison so she can play a part in her son’s life.

Ben Hargreaves, for Lowe, said he ran up a cannabis debt after losing his building job and becoming a full time carer for his sick father.

He made the trips without realising how much drugs and cash were involved and showed his naivety by using his own details to hire the cars. His only reward was to have £100 knocked off his £1,500 debt for each trip he made.