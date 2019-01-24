Ilfracombe's land train calls in at numerous locations around the town. Picture: North Devon Council Ilfracombe's land train calls in at numerous locations around the town. Picture: North Devon Council

The contract is up for renewal and North Devon Council is going out to tender for an operator to take the wheel in April.

Filers has operated the ‘Dotto’ train service for the past five years.

Since then it has become an established tourist attraction, providing an all-weather ride for visitors taking a whistle-stop tour of the town and all it has to offer.

The service runs from Hillsborough, through High Street, Church Street, Wilder Road, St James Place to The Pier and back to Hillsborough via The Cove from April to October.

North Devon Council’s executive member for economic development, Councillor Pat Barker, says: “The land train is now a firmly established seasonal attraction in the town and is very popular with Ilfracombe’s numerous visitors.

“This is an attractive opportunity for anyone to build on what has already grown into a very popular service. Please get in touch with us for an informal chat if you’re interested.”

The opportunity to tender will soon be available online at www.supplyingthesouthwest.org.uk. For more information contact Vanessa Harrison in the Economic Development team on 01271 388216 or email vanessa.harrison@northdevon.gov.uk.