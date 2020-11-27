Suspicious duo threaten woman on her own doorstep in Ilfracombe
An appeal for witnesses has gone out after a woman was threatened on her own doorstep in Ilfracombe.
Police would like to hear from anyone with information after the pair threatened the resident in Belmont Road on Wednesday, November 25.
They knocked on the door at around 8.15pm and confronted the woman with a sharp object, making demands.
One of the men is described as being a white male with olive skin and dark eyes. He was wearing a black hat pulled down and a face covering, and his clothing was dark in colour.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw someone matching this description, or saw two men acting suspiciously, in the area around the time of the incident or saw what happened.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may be relevant.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/099379/20.
