Fleur Prideaux, aged 23, will be walking a three mile route in Ilfracombe where her nan, Elizabeth Dana Emery, enjoyed walking her own dogs before she passed away in December 2018, aged 74.

Fleur is asking people to donate £2.50 per person and per dog, with all proceeds to Dogs Trust,

There will be free bottled water for people and dogs, plus t-shirts for sale, a goodie bag for every dog and a raffle with lots of prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

Elizabeth came from Poland aged 10 to escape the war and lived at the White House in Ilfracombe for 52 years, where she fostered more than 180 children as well as having five of her own and 11 grandchildren.

Fleur said: "That was our lives growing up, always a house full.

"In those days homeless people knocked on her door, she welcomed them in, gave them food and washed their clothes for them.

"Right up to the day she passed she was caring for two ladies, one had been with us for 42 years and the other for 38.

"Over the years she would tell each grandchild that they were her favourite but not to mention it to any of the others which none of them did, only finding out years later that she told them all the same.

"She not only cared for people over the years, she cared for dogs, cats, peacocks, chickens, lambs - one named 'Dinner' and one named 'Mint Sauce', a pig, two miniature ponies, turkeys, geese but was well known for being a bee keeper.

"Years ago she was a bee inspector for the ministry of agriculture. "She was such a kind caring, giving woman who never wanted anything in return."

The walk will set off from Broadpark House, Belmont Road, Ilfracombe, at 10am.

To sign up, pop in and see Fleur at Lynbay Fish and chip Shop or visit the 'Charity dog walk - for dogs trust!' Facebook event page.