Fleur Prideaux, aged 23, will be walking a three mile route in Ilfracombe where her nan, Elizabeth Dana Emery, enjoyed walking her own dogs before she passed away in December 2018, aged 74. Fleur is asking people to donate £2.50 per person and per dog, with all proceeds to Dogs Trust, There will be free bottled water for people and dogs, plus t-shirts for sale, a goodie bag for every dog and a raffle with lots of prizes kindly donated by local businesses. Elizabeth came from Poland aged 10 to escape the war and lived at the White House in Ilfracombe for 52 years, where she fostered more than 180 children as well as having five of her own and 11 grandchildren. Fleur said: