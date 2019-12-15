The half hour festive production beamed on to the front of the Hip and Pistol was created by the same team that projected the Ilfracombe Remembers production on to the Landmark to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

Under the banner of Neondel, the quartet of Chris Horrell, Alastair Leslie and Danny and Richard Hudson have continued to push the boundaries of outdoor projection to create innovative displays at a variety of unusual outdoor or indoor venues.

Mr Horrell and the team were asked to do something for the harbour lights switch on, now held in the town as a second switch on event following the main one.

The crowd who gathered in strong wind and rain were treated to a state of the art original Christmas display of characters and music dancing across the front of the building.

It concluded with virtual fireworks exploding across the building frontage.

Mr Horrell said: "I wrote a little bit of a story board and made it child friendly for Christmas.

"We can now literally put fireworks on to anything, from small houses to wedding venues.

"The product that you see on there can be made available next year for rental on normal homes."