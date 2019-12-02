Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Once again thousands of people packed into the war memorial 'square' to watch the Christmas lights being switched on during Friday evening.

An hour of entertainment overseen by the Combe Christmas Committee, assisted as ever by town crier Roy Goodwin, culminated in the big switch on.

This year the stars from the Snow White pantomime were in town to help Roy and mayor Val Gates switch on the lights.

There was also a special message of good wishes recorded for Ilfracombe by the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

The festive cheer continued into the weekend, with a Christmas artisan market down at Ropery car park by the harbour on the Saturday, together with food, music, bouncy castles and Santa.

On Sunday it was the turn of the Combe Christmas Community Day with stalls, entertainment and live music.

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Scenes from the 2019 lighting of the lights in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton