St Nicholas Chapel on Lantern Hill will be bathed in purple light from dusk onwards in a special event organised by Ilfracombe Rotary Club.

To raise awareness of the disease, which still blights many lives around the world, bright purple light has previously been shone on various iconic focal points in towns and cities - last year Smeaton's Tower in Plymouth was lit up.

This evening at around 6pm in Ilfracombe there will be a small ceremony to mark the occasion, with town crier Roy Goodwin acting as master of ceremonies.

Throughout the day today there is a display in the Lundy waiting room on the pier to highlight the work Rotary International has done to raise money in the fight against polio.

They will be selling purple tealights, and encouraging people to make a pilgrimage up to the chapel to place these in a display.

During the day there will be refreshments on sale at Ilfracombe Yacht Club. All profits from the day will go towards the End Polio Now Campaign.