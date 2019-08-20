The carnival assembles at Hillsborough car park and makes it way down the High Street, Wilder Road and finishes at Broad Street in the harbour area.

Judging will begin before the parade at 5pm and the carnival will begin at 6pm.

This is Ilfracombe and District Lions club's fifth year as carnival organisers.

Lion's president Colin Everest said: "We believe that the carnival is an important family friendly event in the town's calendar that can only help to enhance Ilfracombe reputation as a great UK holiday destination.

"We cannot thank our supporters enough for all their support. The carnival, together with the other events over the bank holiday weekend should really get the town buzzing with excitement. And of course, help bring much needed money into the town."

Applications to enter are available from the Landmark, St James Dairy, Manor House Café, Ashton Accountants or email steve@ashtonaccounting.co.uk or just turn up on the day.