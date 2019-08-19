Hele Bay Hele Bay

Theresa, aged 65 was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, July 19 in the area of the South West Coastpath near Hunters Inn at Heddon Valley.

Her body was found around 200metres off the shore at Hele Bay on Friday, August 2 and was recovered with the assistance of Ilfracombe RNLI volunteers.

Formal identification has now taken place and her family have been informed.

Police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

She was last seen wearing a bright blue waterproof coat, grey walking boots and shorts.

Following her disappearance Ilfracombe RNLI searched extensively along the coast in the Heddons Mouth area on the evening she went missing, continuing the search until the early hours.

Crews went out again the next day and searched the area at low tide.