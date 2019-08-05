Ilfracombe Round Table Birdman 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Ilfracombe Round Table Birdman 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

One of the main events in the town's calendar, the popular day of music and gravity-defying aviators at the pier saw more than 15,000 visitors throughout the event.

Organiser Ilfracombe Round Table was delighted with the event, which is expected to raise several thousand pounds for local good causes.

Visitors were entertained by life music throughout the day and then when the tide was high enough, costumed bird-people took off from the runway to soar - straight down in most cases - to much applause.

The Dairy Boys from St James Dairy were crowned grand champions on the day after their soaring effort with an eight-metre wingspan glider, the biggest ever.

