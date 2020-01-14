From 9am to 5pm, tattoo artist Georgia Sibley, who has organised the event, will be creating designs based on sharks, 'roos and anything else Australian themed or fun quirky tattoos that people ask for.

Proceeds from the day will go to Wires wildlife rescue, which is currently a big part of the emergency effort as bush fires destroy large swathes of the Australian countryside.

Georgia said: "I'm a huge animal lover and I wanted to help the animals affected by the wildfires.

"I've already had an amazing response from the local community which has been amazing and I'm so happy people feel the same way I do.

"It'll also be a permanent little reminder for everybody that animal welfare is an ongoing issue we need to continue to support.

"I'll also be designing some one off t shirts and artwork that will all by animal-themed and available to buy on the day."