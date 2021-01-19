News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette

Barnstaple's The ilab launches iPad appeal to help lockdown home schoolers

Tony Gussin

Published: 1:22 PM January 19, 2021   
Store manager Chris Stirland at The ilab in Barnstaple and Sticklepath headteacher Richard Blunt

The ilab in Barnstaple has launched an appeal for unwanted or broken iPads to help local youngsters with their home schooling during the pandemic. 

Following lockdown, the High Street repair centre was contacted by customers asking if there was any use for iPads no longer being used. 

This inspired the store to begin collecting them and repairing them for free, before distributing to local schools.

Instow school headteacher Heidi Knight with one of the iPads donated through the ilab appeal

The first donations have already been distributed, to some local schools including to Sticklepath Community School. 

Headteacher Richard Blunt said: “Thank you so much, these devices will go straight out to the families that have no access to learning at home. 

“We are so very grateful for this donation from the local community and the show of support from a local business”. 

If you have an iPad or tablet that you would like to donate for schools, please contact the ilab on 01271 323036 or email store@theilab.co.uk

