Published: 9:00 AM April 10, 2021

Over the past 10 years the iLab, on Barnstaple High Street, has established itself as one of the region’s number one stores for smartphone and tablet sales and repairs.

In this time the team have successfully fixed an astonishing 50,000 of our tech devices, winning numerous customer service awards along the way.

To celebrate the iLab’s 10th birthday, the team have set themselves the challenge of raising £10,000 for North Devon Hospice.

Paul Selvey, owner of the iLab said: “This is a cause close to our hearts, because everyone in North Devon will know of someone who’s life has been touched by the care our hospice provides. They support nearly 3,000 local people every single year, but the pandemic has hit fundraising efforts hard, which has prompted us at the iLab to help.”

Chris Stirland, Store Manager, added: “Raising £10,000 will be a big challenge, but we wanted to set ourselves a lofty goal, because we know how much the hospice needs support right now. We will be donating a portion of our repair sales and we also have loads of fun fundraising activities planned throughout the year, like raffles and tech giveaways. Local people should keep an eye on our social media, as well as in our shop window, for details of what’s going on and how they can get involved.”

You may also want to watch:

North Devon Hospice has continued providing care to local people right throughout the pandemic.

They have supported patients and families who are facing an incurable illness, becoming a lifeline during the very toughest times. However, the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have meant that virtually all fundraising has ground to a halt.

Claire Paine, from North Devon Hospice, said that with generosity such as this from the iLab, the charity will be able to continue caring for local people when and where they need it.

“There’s no getting away from it, these are uncertain times,” she said. “We have managed to carry on caring throughout the last 12 months, but with fundraising events still unable to take place, clearly this is not sustainable.

“So, we are extremely grateful to the team at the iLab for committing to this amazing fundraising mission. It really will help local people, who rely on the care of the hospice in their time of need.”