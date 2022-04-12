Idris Elba visits North Devon hotel for a spot of lunch

(L to R) Park Hotel manager Steve Ashford with actor, producer and musician Idris Elba - Credit: Park Hotel

Hollywood A-Lister Idris Elba visited a North Devon Hotel this week for a spot of lunch and to charge his electric car.

The actor, tipped to become the next James Bond, visited the Park Hotel in Barnstaple yesterday lunchtime (April 11).

The Park Hotel’s senior assistant manager Katie Watts confirmed that he is not currently filming in the area and that he had been making a personal visit.

“He wasn’t staying, just passing through, and he stopped to charge his car and to enjoy a bit of lunch,” said Katie

“It was most certainly a surprise. He’s a lovely guy and was really chatty. It was great to have him here.”

While at the hotel he stopped for a selfie with hotel manager Steve Ashford.