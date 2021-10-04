Ian Snow awarded medals at the 2021 Global Good Awards

Published: 4:34 PM October 4, 2021

An independent Great Torrington business with a focus on ethical retailing has been awarded gold and bronze medals at the 2021 Global Good Awards.

Founded by Karen Sutton, The Global Good Awards is an awards programme recognizing and rewarding organisations of all sizes for what they are doing in their communities, for their people, for the planet and for their bottom line.

The Global Good Awards is designed to celebrate the continuing commitment by businesses to act responsibly and to support people, planet and the economy.

Ian Snow, based at Huntshaw near Torrington, is ‘proud’ to be awarded a gold medal for the category ‘Waste Reduction and Minimalization’ alongside DPD – a category rewarding organisations that have shown innovation and creativity in reducing and minimising waste across all key aspects of their activities.

In addition to this, Ian Snow has also been awarded joint bronze for the category ‘Global Good SME of the Year’ – an award aimed at established, responsible small businesses or enterprises of less than 250 employees, that operate with effective, comprehensive and purpose-driven responsible business in mind.

The brand was also honoured to be nominated as a finalist in the COVID Crisis Champions category for their efforts in response to the March, 2020 lockdown in India where Ian Snow fundraised and donated over £40,000, equating to over 200,000 meals for five make shift kitchens in Jaipur, India to help communities in need of support when their means of making a living was taken away.

Daisy Snow, company director at Ian Snow Ltd, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have achieved a Gold & Bronze award and a finalist position alongside such huge brand names across three very prestigious categories.

“It's really fantastic to have the work we do as a smaller brand recognised in a global award like this, especially by one which is really highly regarded and holds such strict environmental and ethical benchmarks. I'm really proud of how our business runs and operates and hope awards like this can inspire other businesses to try to genuinely operate in a cleaner way, for the right reasons not just because it's in fashion.”