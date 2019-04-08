Ian Roome and Julie Whitton were among 200 invited guests at the event on Tuesday, April 2 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), of which the Queen is a patron.

Her Majesty took the time to meet and speak to each of the 200 guests, including Mr Roome and Mrs Whitton, who were in attendance for their work on behalf of Over and Above the hospital charity.

Mr Roome said: “She was very supportive of the work that we do. Meeting the Queen was a very humbling experience – she is 92 now and how she greeted 200 people individually was absolutely phenomenal.

“We also met Princess Anne, who talked to us for three or four minutes about how she visited North Devon regularly. She said she comes to North Devon quite often and knows the hospital and the area very well.”