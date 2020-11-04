The majority of businesses will once again have to close their doors from Thursday, November 5, as a month-long national lockdown gets under way.

North Devon Council (NDC) is appealing to residents to continue supporting local businesses to safeguard the future of the district’s high streets, and has created a directory of businesses offering alternative ways to buy from them during lockdown as part of its Live Love Local campaign.

The directory will include businesses in Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe and South Molton, with links to their website and details of how they can be supported, whether it’s through online shopping, click and collect, or by buying essential goods from those which can remain open.

Local businesses are asked to contact the council should they wish to be included in the directory.

Councillor Malcolm Prowse, NDC’s lead member for economic development and regeneration, said: “This is a worrying and unsettling time for everyone, and our independent retail, leisure and hospitality businesses are no exception.

“It is imperative that we get behind our local businesses to help them through this challenging time and ensure our local economy stays secure while we all do our bit to keep the infection rate in North Devon low.

“You can continue to support your local high street by shopping locally online, using the click and collect services set up by many of our local businesses, ordering takeaways from our eateries, buying vouchers to spend once our shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas and beauty businesses have reopened and safely visiting those essential shops that are remaining open.

“There’s no doubt about it, we are facing a big challenge. We got through it before and we’ll get through it again - but it’s more important than ever that we support our local businesses in the coming weeks to ensure their survival and return to the high street following lockdown.”

Tips and advice on how to support local businesses can be found on the ‘Live Love Local’ Facebook and Instagram pages (@livelovelocalnorthdevon) and residents are asked to help spread the word by following the campaign and sharing posts.

Businesses are invited to advertise free of charge on the social media pages by tagging the page or using #livelovelocal or #livelovelocalnorthdevon in their posts.

You can visit the directory here. Independent businesses that would like to be included in the ‘Live Love Local’ directory of online shops should email communications@northdevon.gov.uk.