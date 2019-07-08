Jason Marles, the 37-year-old master of the Eggesford Hunt based at Wembworthy, denied using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress but was convicted after a day long trial at Exeter Magistrates Court on Friday (July 5). The court heard how Jessica Groling suffered a bruised liver and was airlifted to hospital by an air ambulance in a clash which was caught on her Go Pro camera. Prosecutor Richard Parkhouse said police were called to Slade farm near North Tawton, one afternoon last December following an incident which Ms Groling recorded. The footage was shown to the court and showed Marles riding his horse at speed towards Ms Growling and her fellow protester Jessica Swallow. Marles then dismounts and grapples with Ms Groling as he prises away an antique hunting horn she had been using to distract the hunt's pack of hounds from chasing a fox. Ms Groling told the court in her evidence: