Combe Martin's Hunting of the Earl of Rone 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Combe Martin's Hunting of the Earl of Rone 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Costumed characters took to the streets from Friday through to Monday for the annual festivities that involved hundreds of villagers.

Processions on each day involved an assortment of drummers, musicians and characters such as the Hobby Horse, Fool and 'Grenadiers'.

On Monday night the elusive earl was captured at last and led through the mile-long village street, being 'shot' and 'revived' by his escort at several locations along the way.

Accompanied by a frenzy of drumming an effigy of the Earl is cast into the sea at sunset.

There are some parallels to other folk customs but the Combe Martin version remains unique.

Anyone who would like to read more about the custom and the history behind it can visit www.earl-of-rone.org.uk/ .

