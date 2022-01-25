News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hundreds of Christmas trees recycled in Barnstaple for children’s hospice

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:00 AM January 25, 2022
Hundreds of Christmas trees have been recycled to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West

Hundreds of Christmas trees were recycled in Barnstaple earlier this month, raising nearly £3,000 for Children’s Hospice South West. 

The charity joined forces with waste and recycling firm Biffa to collect 250 trees in the town on Friday and Saturday, January 15 and 16, in return for a donation in support of its Little Bridge House hospice in Fremington. 

Ruth Morgan, CHSW North Devon area fundraiser, said: “There has been a fantastic response to our first ever ‘treecycle’ campaign and it’s been wonderful to turn so many old Christmas trees into much-need funds that will help make a huge difference to local children and families at the most difficult of times.

Driver Conan Oakes was a member of the volunteer Biffa team collecting trees to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West

“Thank you to everyone who booked in a tree for collection – it is such an easy, green and charitable way to support Little Bridge House and we’d love to be able to roll out the service to more postcode areas in North Devon in the future. 

“We’d also like to thank the team at Biffa for generously donating their time and vehicles to help us collect the trees – we are very grateful for their support.” 

