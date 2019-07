Vanessa Hodge, aged 49 and from Dulverton, was last seen on May 29, sparking a missing person enquiry.

Avon and Somerset Police said a kayaker found the remains at Samson's Bay near Ilfracombe on Tuesday (July 2).

Although the remains have not yet been formally identified, police say they have updated the family of Vanessa.

A forensic post-mortem will be held next week.

Police said the family was being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time.