Surfers take on the giant waves at Croyde on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Lavis Surfers take on the giant waves at Croyde on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Lavis

The waves, with some estimated to be up to 20 ft, were much larger than the average surf forecast for the North Devon beach.

And while some were brave enough to take them on, many chose not to don their wetsuits this time round, and to admire them from the shoreline instead.

Keen photographers also enjoyed the spectacle, and managed to capture those who took the plunge.

Surf website Magicseaweed describes the beach as having ‘world-class, A-Frame barrels’ and ‘probably the best beachbreak in the UK on its day’.

And it certainly delivered the goods with an average wave forecast of 12-14ft on Saturday.

Elsewhere Woolacombe and Putsborough also enjoyed some giant waves.

Elsewhere Woolacombe and Putsborough also enjoyed some giant waves.

