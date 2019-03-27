The Gliddon and Squire Building in Tuly Street. Picture: Google The Gliddon and Squire Building in Tuly Street. Picture: Google

The application from company owner Richard Boon seeks to change the use of the Gliddon and Squire Building in Tuly Street, on the corner of Gammon Walk.

The former office would be converted into a two-storey restaurant with a bar, with seating on both floors.

The proposal includes a new timber framed main entrance for the Grade II-listed building, which was formerly a Natwest office.

A design and access statement for the application said: “The proposal is for the fit-out of the ground floor of 13 Tuly Street to become a Hubbox restaurant comprising of feature bar, kitchen and associated back of house facilities, seating spread over two levels and public wc’s.

“The intention is to retain as much of the existing fabric of the building both internally and externally as possible to show an appropriate sensitivity to the buildings Grade II listed status.”

Hubbox started up in 2003 and has restaurants in Exeter, Plymouth, Taunton, Pentewan, St Ives, Truro and Bristol.