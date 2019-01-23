The company confirmed on its website it will open up a site in Barnstaple this year, adding to the seven already open across the South West.

It has yet to confirm when or where specifically the restaurant will open.

The post said: “This year will see the opening of new sites in both Barnstaple and Plymouth, and if you like what you see, then you’re in luck as this is just the beginning…”

Hubbox started up in 2003 and has restaurants in Exeter, Plymouth, Taunton, Pentewan, St Ives, Truro and Bristol.

The Gazette has approached Hubbox for comment.