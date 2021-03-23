Chance for people out of work in North Devon to become keyworkers

Published: 1:00 PM March 23, 2021

Have you found your calling? - Credit: One Voice Media

Proud to Care Devon has launched a campaign to recruit 1,500 new healthcare assistants and care workers in the county, particularly in domiciliary care and care homes.

The campaign is encouraging those who may find themselves out of work to consider if their skills and values are suitable for a career in care.

It is estimated that since the start of the pandemic, the number of people in Devon claiming Jobseekers Allowance and Universal Credit has increased by over 11,000 and there are almost 20,000 unemployed people in Devon.

The Find Your Calling campaign aims to mobilise an army of new care workers in Devon, encouraging people with the right values and skills to apply.

The campaign calls for people to register their interest by completing a quick online form at www.proudtocare.co.uk/findyourcalling.

Applicants will get a call back and the offer of free one-to-one support to find out if a job in care and health is right for them.