Angela Walter, Admiral Nurse at Northern Devon Healthcare Trust (NDHT), has had to adapt her role to support people with dementia and their families during the pandemic.

She’s also working with local services to ensure people are keeping well at home and reducing the chance of hospital admissions.

Angela said: “These are very challenging times, and families and people with dementia can feel even more vulnerable than usual. This is why it’s so important for health and social care professionals to adapt however much they can to make sure that no family with dementia gets left behind.

“I really want families affected by dementia in North Devon to know that we are all working really hard to support you. And we are still here for you if you need help.”

Angela is supporting families who are worried about their relatives in hospital who they are unable to see during the pandemic, by doing regular phone check-ins to give them emotional support.

Angela is also helping people with dementia who are patients in hospital by spending time with them and doing activities to help reduce anxiety levels.

Angela is also developing a number of links with the community to support families affected by dementia, including through carers’ groups.

Angela has also identified families in her local area who would benefit from extra time outdoors, whilst still adhering to government guidelines.

She has provided them with cards identifying them as living with dementia, working closely with the police so they can now recognise families who need this extra time outside and give them extra assistance where needed.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at NDHT, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has presented the NHS with significant challenges, and I am proud to say that our staff have risen to that challenge and more.

“As an Admiral Nurse, Angela really understands how the pandemic is impacting our patients with dementia and their families, and she is going over and above to make sure these people feel supported and cared for at a really difficult time.

“Her work, and the work of all our staff, is making a huge difference, and I’m very proud of them.”