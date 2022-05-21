Ukrainian grassroots volunteer 'overwhelmed' by North Devon support

It is hard to get involved with a large international organization, but it is easy to get active with friends who live around your corner, whom you have known for years, and who are part of your community to support a cause you want to fight for.

When donating to large, international organizations, roughly 38 cents of each aid dollar reaches beneficiaries. International aid often relies on contracts from governments and agencies, resulting in bureaucratic obligations (can be expensive).

Grassroots are different because they are easy for every citizen to get involved with (meaningful participation of the average person. They represent a specific interest so volunteers and donors can be focused on one topic. Additionally, people know their money is going where they want it to go.

Kostja Gosau Reed is a Ukrainian grassroots volunteer, he said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support I felt when visiting Bideford in April 2022.

“Ukrainian flags waving from so many houses and official buildings, crocheted Ukrainian wimples on bus stops, fundraisings in pop-up shops in support of Ukraine – these were exciting sights I saw when being shown around Bideford by our friends in town.

“Additionally, the supporting words and positive energy expressed to me by our hosts and people of Bideford in the local pubs felt rejuvenating.

“This kind of public support is what drives volunteer grassroots initiatives and gives us the energy to continue our work. With the Russian invasion, it has been the thousands of private people and initiatives who Ukrainians can rely on the most nowadays. Grassroot volunteer groups operate fast, often do not have overhead costs, and ensure that the help reaches the ones in need because they all have friends and family in Ukraine.

“Where larger humanitarian organisations take a long time to get moving, use funds independently from fundraisers’ aspirations, and use donations to sustain organizational structures, grassroots just deliver. And we hope that we will be able to continue to deliver and have that strong of a support like in Bideford in the upcoming months.”

Boxes of Medical Supplies repackaged in Poland - Credit: SonnenBlau

Hospital Emergency Team in Kyiv - Credit: SonnenBlau



