The listed building in Fore Street has stood empty and unused for the last three years, but plans are in place to revive it as a community asset.

Great Torrington Town Council, Torridge District Council, Petroc and The Plough Arts Centre have been working with the Architectural Heritage Fund and Real Ideas Organisation to explore potential uses The Globe.

It is hoped the hotel could be acquired by the community through a community share issue and run as a training hotel with ‘an arts branding’.

The plans focus on the hotel offering up to degree-level apprenticeship training opportunities in hospitality and tourism, which would be the first ever degree-level course in Torridge.

The project would see an eight-bedroom boutique hotel created along with a restaurant and bar area.

There are also plans for co-working and meeting spaces for people who want to work away from home or in collaboration with others.

Torridge District Council now wants to hear the views from as many people as possible to help further the project.

The council’s lead member for community, culture and leisure, Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin said it was an exciting opportunity for the town.

She said: “The Globe Hotel is at the heart of the town centre, it’s a wonderful building and has so much potential; it should and could be the beating heart of the town and community.

“It has now been inactive for over three years, causing a significant negative economic and mindset impact on the town, surrounding businesses and the community.

“Our ambition is to see The Globe thriving and enhancing the town and also driving improvements in the tourism offer, hospitality provision and educational opportunities across northern Devon.

“The Globe needs community support to achieve all of this and so people’s views are very important to the project’s progress.”

A survey has been launched to gather the views of the public and explore how community ownership can be developed.

To take part in the survey and get involved with the project head to bit.ly/TheGlobeTorrington

Paper copies are available for those without internet access from Great Torrington Town and Community Hall.