Local couple officially open Baker Estates’ new show home in Appledore

A school business manager from Appledore and her husband were guests of honour at Baker Estates’ show home launch at its new development, Estuary View.

Annemarie and Keith Bettiss joined Baker Estates’ Head of Sales, Annie Williams and Sales Executive Charlotte Whitney to cut the ribbon to officially declare the show home open for visitors over the weekend.

Having been one of the first buyers to reserve at the development when it started selling off-plan, Annemarie and Keith were delighted to accept the invitation from the award-winning Southwest housebuilder.

Baker Estates launched its four-bedroom show home, ‘The Rosemary’, which features a stunning traditional layout and a master bedroom with an en-suite. It’s the first time that locals can come and see the quality of Baker Estates’ homes and demand has been strong.





Estuary View has been one of the housebuilder's fastest-selling off-plan developments with 16 reserved to date, many of these by locals from the Appledore area.

The mix of new homes at Estuary View include 49 distinctive and stylish bungalows, as well as a selection of two and four-bedroom houses, which are suited to first time buyers, second steppers, downsizers and families alike.

Annemarie said: “It was a lovely gesture by Baker Estates to ask us to officially open the show home and we were very impressed. The design is amazing, the rooms are spacious, light and airy, and the kitchen is just superb. We can’t wait to move into our bungalow in a few months’ time. I think prospective buyers will be very impressed.”

Keith, who works at the shipyard in Appledore, added: “We love the development at Estuary View and Baker Estates has done a wonderful job. The homes are modern and stylish and have real kerb appeal.”

Annie Williams, Head of Sales at Baker Estates, said: “We were delighted Annmarie and Keith could join us for our Rosemary show home opening and we are very pleased with the feedback from visitors this weekend.

Annie added: “We are now very excited to showcase our new show home. We have many locals waiting patiently to view the quality of our homes and take a closer look at the development.

“We believe the huge interest reflects how we, as a local housebuilder, have identified a local housing need, listened to the community’s preferences and responded to what residents and homebuyers want in this beautiful location.”

The development is close to some of North Devon’s finest beaches and is just a short walk to Northam Burrows Country Park and the village centre of Appledore.

Viewings are by appointment only, to book please call 01237 751 080 or email estuaryview@bakerestatesltd.co.uk.

To learn more about Baker Estates’ developments, please visit www.bakerestatesltd.co.uk