Housebuilders donate £50,000 to Devon charities

The South West’s largest housebuilder has donated £50,000 to charities across the region, including the Okehampton-based Gilead Foundations charity, to mark the start of 2022.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, which are building hundreds of much-needed new homes across the South West, are giving £10,000 each to five charities that are important to their staff and support their local communities.

The housebuilders are creating new communities at Victoria Heights near Alphington and Okement Park near Okehampton. The Gilead Foundations charity provides a supported-living service for adults who have had a range of experiences, including addictions, anxiety, homelessness and domestic abuse, as well as residential rehabilitation services for women suffering from addiction-related problems, at Risdon Farm near Okehampton.

As well as Gilead Foundations, other charities benefiting from the donations will be Dementia UK, Sarcoma UK, KidsOut and FoodCycle. Each will receive £10,000 to help them continue their vital work across Devon and the South West region.

Russell Glimstead, South West regional director for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes said: “These charities do such vital work across the region, whether it’s helping disadvantaged children or supporting people with different mental and physical needs.

“We believe passionately in supporting people and communities across the South West, where we are building much-needed new homes, so we’re pleased to be able to make this contribution to mark the start of a new year and help these important charities continue with their amazing work into 2022.”

Joanna Morgan, fundraising and marketing manager at Gilead Foundations added: “Gilead Foundations Charity are delighted to receive this grant towards supporting women in need. The ladies who stay with us have had issues in their lives, which may include drug and alcohol addiction, anxiety, homelessness, or abuse. The money will be used directly to support the women and provide work experience and a daily routine.”

Victoria Heights is a new community of homes in Alphington and Okement Park is a new development of two, three and four-bedroom homes near Okehampton, just a few miles from the beautiful Dartmoor National Park.

