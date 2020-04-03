Fire engines from Barnstaple and another from Braunton attended the blaze in St Josephs close shortly before 5pm.

Crews were greeted by smoke and flames coming from the property when they arrived.

After finding the fire to be coming from a first-floor bedroom, they extinguished it using three hose reel jets, a safety jet, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

An update from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “The roof space of the property was completely damaged by fire and the first floor of the property had severe damage also caused by fire.”

The cause of the is believed to be accidental.