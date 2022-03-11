Hot Chip among Spring Classic 2022 headliners - Line up revealed

This week, Spring Classic 2022 – a brand new festival celebrating live music, surf, skate, ride and van culture - has announced the second phase of music acts, including Hot Chip and The Nextmen who will be joining the iconic headliner Crazy P on May 27th-30th on Woolacombe Down, North Devon.

The inaugural festival a packed line up of acts throughout the weekend with an eclectic mix of genres including reggae, funk, disco, indie and alt-rock. All in all, over 40 acts will be hitting the stage across the three days to deliver the perfect post-surf playlist.

On Friday night, electro icons Hot Chip will close the show on the main stage, bringing their Mercury & Grammy nominated sounds to Woolacombe, fresh off the back of a US live tour and ready to turn the party up a notch with their unique strobe-lit, synth styled house and disco.

On the Sunday night, festival legends The Nextmen will have their shot at dancefloor domination, with the help of Dynamite MC on crowd hype duties. They’ll be joining UK dance music pioneers Crazy P, who bring their now legendary live show to the North Devon coastline on Saturday night, to complete the festival headline trio.

Nextmen - Credit: Wavelength

Other new acts announced today include Pale Blue Eyes, MAX RAD, Nathan Ball and Bamily who’ve broken through onto daytime radio playlists in recent times. This rounds out a line up featuring a whole host of emerging talent sharing their lyrics and loops, including Anchorsong, Porij, Low Island, Falle Nioke and Marthagunn.

The main stage acts will be supported by a motley crew of DJs, including AAA Badboy and Skaka Loves You, who will keep the party going into the night at the On Fire & Rescued stage; the world’s only genuine disco fire truck. Now retired from active service, the 70’s fire truck is fitted out with a 10000-watt sound system and party rig.

Nathan Ball - Credit: Wavelength

Along with these iconic acts announced today, a string of highly regarded and tipped acts and artists have been announced in support including Porij, Anchorsong, Falle Nioke, Far Caspian and Low Island. The festival is also supporting a range of local artists with stage slots already confirmed for local up and coming band Shake the Geek, and local shanty crew Anchor’s Aweigh.

The Spring Classic Festival has been organised by Wavelength, best known for its heritage surf magazine, and more recently other credible events including the Drive-in cinema in North Cornwall, and the highly regarded Blue Earth Summit in Bristol.

Linley Lewis, event director for the Spring Classic festival, said: “Our music line-up has something for everyone, to have such a wide range of talented musicians playing at Spring Classic in our first year is brilliant. Festival goers will also be able to get active at Spring Classic with wild swimming, coastal trail-runs, surfing and yoga to get warmed up before the headliners hit the stage. We hope that Spring Classic becomes a favourite in the summer music events calendar.”

Bailey Tomkinson - Credit: Nirish Shakya nizzah.com

The Spring Classic is a celebration of the great outdoors in partnership with the National Trust, who will be hosting wildlife talks, bio-blitzes and nature workshops throughout the weekend.

With a packed schedule of outdoor action, live music and good times, families will need to be well fed to keep energy levels high. BBQ aficionado Conrad Ocker will be on hand to make sure of this, cooking on an open fire and hot smoking meat and veggie feasts throughout the weekend, with a delicious kids’ menu full of barbeque favourites.

To find out more and book tickets, head to the festival website here: https://springclassic.co.uk/.