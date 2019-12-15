Fundraisers at North Devon District Hospital dress up for Christmas jumper day to help the Over & Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre appeal. Picture: Over & Above Fundraisers at North Devon District Hospital dress up for Christmas jumper day to help the Over & Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre appeal. Picture: Over & Above

Red jumpers, Santa jumpers, reindeer jumpers and many more were all worn with sparkles to raise funds for the new Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal at North Devon District Hospital.

Fundraiser Julie Whitton said "We love this time of year when we can dress up and have a bit of fun and raise funds for our much loved appeal at the same time."

Over and Above aims to raise £1.5million to build a new Cancer and Wellbeing Centre with a relatives accommodation wing at North Devon District Hospital.

Your support will meant that patients in North Devon will receive support immediately after diagnosis in North Devon instead of travelling to Exeter.

The Trinity Suite team at North Devon District Hospital dress up for Christmas jumper day to help the Over & Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre appeal.

To find out more about the hospital charity Over and Above, visit www.overandabove.org.uk and the charity's facebook page or contact the North Devon District Hospital Fundraising Team on 01271 311772 or email ndht.charity@nhs.net .

National elf: HR staff at North Devon District Hospital on Christmas jumper day.

The medical records ladies join in with Christmas jumper day at North Devon District Hospital.