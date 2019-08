Louise Lessiter, aged 56, is taking on the 205-mile cycle around the West Country.

Being one of the first participants to sign up to take part in the Children's Hospice South West's Ride for Precious Lives 2020, she has began training hard for the next year.

She hopes to raise £2,000 for CHSW's Little Bridge House hospice.

She said: "The work of the hospice is something that really resonates with me.

"I lost my sister in 1980 and it was a really difficult time. Cathy had leukaemia but before that she was so full of life, incredibly cheeky and such good fun to be around; the two of us were best friends as well as sisters."

Mrs Lessiter was 17 when her sister Cathy died aged just 14 and despite having hardly cycled since Cathy's death in 1980, she is determined to complete the challenge and raise money to enable the charity to provide the bereavement support that was unavailable to her when she needed it.

She said: "We didn't have anything in the way of support back then so I want to take part in Ride for Precious Lives to support the work the hospice does in supporting families, especially siblings.

"You need that support for a long time after somebody passes away, not just when they are ill and when they die. You don't realise the effect it has on you and people around you."

Mrs Lessiter, who is a carer at Fremington Homes, said that next year will be the 40th anniversary of her sister's death and after running the London Marathon in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary she wanted to do something to commemorate another 10 years.

She said: "Cathy and I used to ride our bikes, hurtling around Rock Park together so it seemed an appropriate challenge."

She will be completing the Ride for Precious Lives with her husband Brian, who has been supporting her throughout her training.

"I haven't cycled properly for many years but I am enjoying being back in the saddle again and Brian has been an incredible motivator - I don't think I'd be able to do it without him,"

To support and donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LouLessiter .

To find out more information about Ride for Precious Lives 2020, visit www.chsw.org.uk/ride2020 .