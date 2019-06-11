Police, fire and ambulance were called at 9.20am today (June 11) following a collision between a Iveco box van carrying horses and a car.

Two horses are trapped in the van and are believed to have sustained injuries - a vet is currently on scene.

The van was on its side trapping the car underneath it.

Police said the driver of the box van and two people in the car had sustained injuries, which are not believed serious at this time.

Fire service specialist rescue teams from Barnstaple are using heavy rescue equipment in an attempt to release the horses.

The road has been closed at Roundswell and Bideford.

